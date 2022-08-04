0

When you cash in to your independent digital wallet, where does the money go?

When I say "independent", I mean those digital wallets that are not backed by banks.

Improve this question
New contributor
Noob_Guy is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Noob_Guy is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.