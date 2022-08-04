When you cash in to your independent digital wallet, where does the money go?
When I say "independent", I mean those digital wallets that are not backed by banks.
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
When you cash in to your independent digital wallet, where does the money go?
When I say "independent", I mean those digital wallets that are not backed by banks.