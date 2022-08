Given the specificity of the situation, I don't expect anyone to have an exact answer. That said, any relevant info is super helpful.

Situation: Game developer is living in Nova Scotia, Canada. Said game developer has a company registered in US. Should the game developer release an upcoming game using the US registered company or register a Canadian company?

I'm wondering about taxes most and foremost, and also about other underwater rocks.

I'm happy to add edits, if any are requested.