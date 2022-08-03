I just got off the phone with an agent at my tradfi institution and when i told them i was planning on taking profit on some stocks following the “moonbag” crytpo strategy (remove your principal + a little extra to pay yourself, then leave the rest of the appreciated money as risk free to grow or do what you will with) he sort of rebuffed that idea in the sense that the taxes/fees paid on trades/sales didnt make sound financial sense… but didnt offer a real rebuttal.

Having said that, someone please correct me if im wrong here, those taxes/fees are unavoidable regardless of whether you sell once, twice, ten times (obviously there are diminishing returns/motivations to this strategy if you do this multiple times so as to be cost prohibitive); or are in a short term or long term capital gains (for stateside trades)

i know this doesnt translate directly to crypto but i havent really found a more “sound” profit taking strategy that i feel “works” so im open to suggestions, is this a benchmark profit taking strategy or should i be researching other strategies? (advice on strategies not required but very welcome)