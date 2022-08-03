0

Let's say I invest x amount at the beginning of each year. After N years, my total investments are worth y.

How do I calculate the CAGR?

As a bonus, assume that my only tool is Google Sheets.

Improve this question
New contributor
relatively_random is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

CAGR is not very significant when you have inflows or outflows, since those aren't really "growth", but the formula to do so would be:

(X*N/Y)^(1/N) - 1

If you want to get a better picture of how the actual investments did, there are two common ways to do that: Time-Weighted Return (TWR) and Money-Weighted Return (MWR). MWR is essentially IRR: at what constant interest rate could I invest the cashflows and end up with the same ending value (y). It's commonly used to see how well an investor makes specific decisions on what to incest in and when. So investing money before high growth period and removing it before low growth periods can skew the results.

Since you always invest at the beginning of each period and aren't "timing" your investments, TWR is easier (and maybe more informative). With TWR you calculate the growth of each period between cash flows, multiply them all together, and take the Nth root. Subtracting 1 from that gives you the average growth of each investment period, disregarding cash flows).

In google sheets your formula for each year would be something like

A = Beginning Balance of year N
B = Inflow (`x`) at beginning of year N
C = Ending balance of year N including inflow
 
     (Cn/(An+Bn))
Improve this answer

Your Answer

relatively_random is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.