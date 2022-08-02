I notice that no matter how much pay I receive, my Federal Tax is always deducted the same amount.

On my regular paychecks, around $2000, it is $65 for "Federal Tax". But I received other smaller paychecks for bonuses or extra work not part of my contract, around $200 and again it is the same "$65" (or very close) deducted. Every single paycheck, be it a bonus, or extra work, larger amount than usual or less than usual, has been nearly this amount.

I thought normal behavior would take out some percent of the paycheck, not deduct the same amount every paycheck, for instance, if $65 is taken from $2000 then $6.50 would be taken from a paycheck with $200.

Is that normal federal taxes are being deducted at this same amount every paycheck?