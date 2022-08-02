0

I have two landlords who have a child together. I sent a payment to the other landlord via zelle as it said i could do in my lease now the other landlord is denying receiving payment and is filing an eviction

    Have you shown them the payment receipt from Zelle?
    – AxiomaticNexus
    5 hours ago
    The information provided is quite slim, could you add more details to your situation (was the zelle transaction successfull, do you have receipts/screenshots, did the landlord show any proof that they really didn't receive any money, was it transferred to the correct account, who were you supposed to send the money, are far are you behind your payments & what does 'as it said i could do in my lease' mean?)?
    – iLuvLogix
    5 hours ago
    Eviction require court proceedings. Seems like this is the sort of thing you'd mention during those...
    – Joe
    4 hours ago
  • Who and how to pay should be defined in lease.
    – historystamp
    21 mins ago

