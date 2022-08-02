0

I just graduated and I'm about to start a new job in the US in September. I haven't had a credit card before and I would like to finance a car, which is $34k. My monthly salary after taxes will be $5k and the down payment for the car is $5k. So my plan is to pay the down payment after a month and until then drive one of my parents' cars.

I am planning to open a credit card once I get my first pay check. I am new to this so I would like to ask the following questions:

  1. Since I have an offer now, can I open a credit card before my first pay check by showing the bank my offer? Would opening a credit card earlier be beneficial? Say I open it now and not 1.5 months later, would that be better?
  2. Would waiting a month more and paying $10k for the down payment be better for my credit score? Or does it not matter really?
  • This may no longer be true: when you're living with your parents is a good time to apply for credit cards, because many companies will assume your parents will pay back any debt you can't even though they have no legal obligation to, unless they co-sign your application.
    – Barry Carter
    5 hours ago
    You can save $10k by looking for a car that costs $24k only. You can save even more by buying say a two year old car. Let someone else pay $10k for driving a brand new car for 2 years, and then you pay $14k for driving the same car for another 12 years.
    – gnasher729
    4 hours ago
    And really, really look at the terms and conditions of the credit card. Credit cards are the most expensive way to get money.
    – gnasher729
    4 hours ago

What you pay for the car will not affect your credit score significantly. You will have a slightly higher credit balance if you borrow more, which will have a slight negative effect, but probably not enough to make any practical difference. Your payment history and number of accounts have a much greater effect than balances.

I would pay as much down as you can, not because of the effect on your credit, but so that you have as much equity as you can and avoid going negative. Cars go down in value significantly, so the less you owe, the better your chances of avoiding catastrophic events like totalling your car and owing more than it's worth.

I would also use the shortest loan period that you can afford on your salary. It helps pay the car down sooner, reduces interest, and increases the equity.

For the credit account, I would wait until after you get a paycheck before opening a credit account. You might find that you're eligible for better cards that have no fees. It may also make a difference in your credit line and interest rate, but unless you plan to max it out or carry over balances (both of which you should not do), those won't matter. I would avoid the temptation to "chase points" at this stage in your life, as there will be many new expenses (especially with a car) that you may not plan for, and that increases the chance that you end up paying interest on your credit cards, wiping out any benefit of earning points. Use it for emergencies only for a while until you get your finances stable.

As a side note, a $34k car on a $60k take-home salary is pushing it a bit. The rule of thumb for a car payment is a MAXIMUM of 10% of your take-home pay, which would require a 5-year loan at 5% in your case. It would be much safer to finance a cheaper car over 2 or 3 years, and save up for the "nicer" car once that one is paid off.

  • I disagree with almost everything in your answer.... But that's why I'm voting to close the question as soliciting opinions.
    – littleadv
    3 hours ago

