What you pay for the car will not affect your credit score significantly. You will have a slightly higher credit balance if you borrow more, which will have a slight negative effect, but probably not enough to make any practical difference. Your payment history and number of accounts have a much greater effect than balances.

I would pay as much down as you can, not because of the effect on your credit, but so that you have as much equity as you can and avoid going negative. Cars go down in value significantly, so the less you owe, the better your chances of avoiding catastrophic events like totalling your car and owing more than it's worth.

I would also use the shortest loan period that you can afford on your salary. It helps pay the car down sooner, reduces interest, and increases the equity.

For the credit account, I would wait until after you get a paycheck before opening a credit account. You might find that you're eligible for better cards that have no fees. It may also make a difference in your credit line and interest rate, but unless you plan to max it out or carry over balances (both of which you should not do), those won't matter. I would avoid the temptation to "chase points" at this stage in your life, as there will be many new expenses (especially with a car) that you may not plan for, and that increases the chance that you end up paying interest on your credit cards, wiping out any benefit of earning points. Use it for emergencies only for a while until you get your finances stable.

As a side note, a $34k car on a $60k take-home salary is pushing it a bit. The rule of thumb for a car payment is a MAXIMUM of 10% of your take-home pay, which would require a 5-year loan at 5% in your case. It would be much safer to finance a cheaper car over 2 or 3 years, and save up for the "nicer" car once that one is paid off.