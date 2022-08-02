Inflation means that the prices of goods and services are increasing. $40 is still $40 20 years later. However, because prices have increased 3% per year in your example, you cannot buy as many goods and services with $40 today as you could 20 years ago.
At 3% inflation rate is $40 20 years ago worth $100 today?
At a 3% inflation rate, what you could buy 20 years ago with $40 would cost $72.24 today.
It's not as simple as adding 60% of $100 to get the worth of currency 20 years ago?
As you pointed out in your edit, you cannot simply multiply the inflation rate by the time period. If inflation is 3% per year, prices increase 3% over the prior year every year. Taking 3% * 20 would be as if prices increased 3% of their initial value each year.
The formula for calculating prices 20 years from now at 3% inflation per year would be the same as the formula for calculating compound interest:
$40 (1 + 3%/100)^(20 years) = $72.24
The formula for working backwards to calculate prices 20 years ago at 3% inflation per year for goods worth $100 today would be:
$100.00 / (1 + 3%/100)^(20 years) = $55.37