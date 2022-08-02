2

I'm little bit confused... At 3% inflation rate is $40 20 years ago worth $100 today? It's not as simple as adding 60% of $100 to get the worth of currency 20 years ago?

Edit: Forgot about compound interest... Makes sense now. $40 20 years ago would be worth $72,24 today at 3% inflation

Inflation diminishes value, so the older value would be greater, e.g.

At 3% inflation, 20 years ago $180.61 is today worth $100

100 (1 + 0.03)^20 = 180.611

and in 20 years $100 today will be worth $55.37

100/(1 + 0.03)^20 = 55.3676

$55.37 at 3% interest for 20 years would be $100 today

$100 20 years ago is still worth $100 today. What changes is what that $100 can buy. Inflation is is a measure of how purchasing power changes, and compounds over time.

So a better explanation would be: What cost X today cost Y 20 years ago. That calculation would be:

100 / (1 + 0.03)^20 = 55.36

or, you could say what costs $55.36 20 years ago costs $100 today.

But note that it is a very broad measure and does not necessarily apply to any one product, or even cost of living in general. Many products vary in price differently than actual inflation and can swing up and down significantly (like gasoline). Cost of living can also change differently depending on where you live. I don't have data, but I would suspect that the cost of living in San Francisco has risen much higher than "inflation" over the last 20 years, and some areas have increased less than "inflation".

Inflation means that the prices of goods and services are increasing. $40 is still $40 20 years later. However, because prices have increased 3% per year in your example, you cannot buy as many goods and services with $40 today as you could 20 years ago.

At 3% inflation rate is $40 20 years ago worth $100 today?

At a 3% inflation rate, what you could buy 20 years ago with $40 would cost $72.24 today.

It's not as simple as adding 60% of $100 to get the worth of currency 20 years ago?

As you pointed out in your edit, you cannot simply multiply the inflation rate by the time period. If inflation is 3% per year, prices increase 3% over the prior year every year. Taking 3% * 20 would be as if prices increased 3% of their initial value each year.

The formula for calculating prices 20 years from now at 3% inflation per year would be the same as the formula for calculating compound interest:

$40 (1 + 3%/100)^(20 years) = $72.24

The formula for working backwards to calculate prices 20 years ago at 3% inflation per year for goods worth $100 today would be:

$100.00 / (1 + 3%/100)^(20 years) = $55.37
