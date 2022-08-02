$100 20 years ago is still worth $100 today. What changes is what that $100 can buy. Inflation is is a measure of how purchasing power changes, and compounds over time.

So a better explanation would be: What cost X today cost Y 20 years ago. That calculation would be:

100 / (1 + 0.03)^20 = 55.36

or, you could say what costs $55.36 20 years ago costs $100 today.

But note that it is a very broad measure and does not necessarily apply to any one product, or even cost of living in general. Many products vary in price differently than actual inflation and can swing up and down significantly (like gasoline). Cost of living can also change differently depending on where you live. I don't have data, but I would suspect that the cost of living in San Francisco has risen much higher than "inflation" over the last 20 years, and some areas have increased less than "inflation".