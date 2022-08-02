So I have a mixed bag and not sure what the best option is or kind of where to start.

I have a Dutch & UK Passport. My current tax home is the UK. I am currently working for a UK company on PAYE. I very recently bought a property here in Portugal, but would now like to live here most of the year.

So, I am perfectly legal to stay in Portugal on my Dutch passport but will need to register soon.

I was reading into NHR: https://www.globalcitizensolutions.com/nhr-portugal-tax-regime/

From my reading there are 2 options:

Become a contractor for the company I am working for and then essentially do my own tax return in Portugal and sort out my own social contributions. Request the company I work for sets up a Portuguese office and sorts out my tax requirements here in Portugal for me.

Is there another option available?