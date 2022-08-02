0

So I have a mixed bag and not sure what the best option is or kind of where to start.

  1. I have a Dutch & UK Passport.
  2. My current tax home is the UK.
  3. I am currently working for a UK company on PAYE.
  4. I very recently bought a property here in Portugal, but would now like to live here most of the year.

So, I am perfectly legal to stay in Portugal on my Dutch passport but will need to register soon.

I was reading into NHR: https://www.globalcitizensolutions.com/nhr-portugal-tax-regime/

From my reading there are 2 options:

  1. Become a contractor for the company I am working for and then essentially do my own tax return in Portugal and sort out my own social contributions.
  2. Request the company I work for sets up a Portuguese office and sorts out my tax requirements here in Portugal for me.

Is there another option available?

Improve this question
New contributor
John C is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Setting up a local branch just for you seems to be a bit much to ask for, but who knows.. I see 3 options here: 1: Become a contractor as you already mentioned. 2: Become a remote employee (still on their payroll) and work from your new home in Portugal. 3: Get a new gig for a company located in Portugal.
    – iLuvLogix
    1 hour ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

John C is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.