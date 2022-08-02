So I have a mixed bag and not sure what the best option is or kind of where to start.
- I have a Dutch & UK Passport.
- My current tax home is the UK.
- I am currently working for a UK company on PAYE.
- I very recently bought a property here in Portugal, but would now like to live here most of the year.
So, I am perfectly legal to stay in Portugal on my Dutch passport but will need to register soon.
I was reading into NHR: https://www.globalcitizensolutions.com/nhr-portugal-tax-regime/
From my reading there are 2 options:
- Become a contractor for the company I am working for and then essentially do my own tax return in Portugal and sort out my own social contributions.
- Request the company I work for sets up a Portuguese office and sorts out my tax requirements here in Portugal for me.
Is there another option available?