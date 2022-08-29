MODERATOR (JohnFx) - STOP CHANGING MY QUESTION!! YOU ARE GIVING IT A WHOLE DIFFERENT MEANING! YOU OBVIOUSLY DONM'T UNDERSTAND THE QUESTION

Looking at futures in thinkorswim, the 4 hour candles are odd number hours like this: 9am-1pm 1pm-5pm 5pm-9pm 9pm-1am 1am-5am 5am-9am

In tradingview, I have: 10am-2pm 2pm-6pm 6pm-10pm 10pm-2am 2am-6am 6am-10am

Technically both of them have a 3 hour candle for the 1 hour a day that the market is closed. But that doesn't matter here.

How can I change TOS to use the time frames that TV uses?

I suppose this issue can be true for any timeframe that uses more than qty 1 of a unit of measurement.