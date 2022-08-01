We are in the process of buying a foreclosure home and I am wondering about what we can do with the appliances that are in there? The realtor said that they belong to the previous owners and can come get them anytime but it’s highly unlikely they would. I find it a bit of an inconvenience using someone else’s stuff and would like to get ride of them. What options do we have?
what does the sales contract say?– littleadv10 hours ago
If you don't want them what do you care if they come get them or not? Or are you asking how to get rid of them?– D Stanley10 hours ago
If you're asking how to get rid of them search for "appliance removal" or "appliance haul-off" or something like that in your area.– D Stanley10 hours ago
1"come get them anytime". That's not entirely true. Your state will have laws about how long the owner has to reclaim them before you can legally dispose of them however you see fit. You may also want to verify that the lender has notified the owners that the clock is ticking on their ability to reclaim their possessions.– chepner9 hours ago
1 Answer
Check to see what the sales contract says.
Also keep in mind that some jurisdictions require that when selling the property some of the appliances/fixtures must be included. Typically this is built in things like the dishwasher, but it can also include appliances such as the refrigerator or the washing machine. In the non-appliance category things such as a chandelier, and the shutters must stay with the home.
In some cases this is negotiable, but in the case of the foreclosure the person who was in the house has been out of the house for weeks or months. You want to protect your investment, and you might not want the former owner to have access to things they aren't supposed to get.