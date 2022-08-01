Check to see what the sales contract says.

Also keep in mind that some jurisdictions require that when selling the property some of the appliances/fixtures must be included. Typically this is built in things like the dishwasher, but it can also include appliances such as the refrigerator or the washing machine. In the non-appliance category things such as a chandelier, and the shutters must stay with the home.

In some cases this is negotiable, but in the case of the foreclosure the person who was in the house has been out of the house for weeks or months. You want to protect your investment, and you might not want the former owner to have access to things they aren't supposed to get.