I fall for a scam from a person I met on a random forum online selling some stuff, that I was interested in from another country.

I sent the money as friends and family (sadly), so I don't think I can get them back (right?). But what is worse, is that the scammer is threatening of using my information (like address and email) to scam more. How is that possible?

I'm new to PayPal so I don't know what information he has. After the transaction, I blocked him on PayPal, so he cannot find me there anymore, but I'm not sure if that will help.

Please, let me know your answers, any help is much appreciated.