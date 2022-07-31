0

I fall for a scam from a person I met on a random forum online selling some stuff, that I was interested in from another country.

I sent the money as friends and family (sadly), so I don't think I can get them back (right?). But what is worse, is that the scammer is threatening of using my information (like address and email) to scam more. How is that possible?

I'm new to PayPal so I don't know what information he has. After the transaction, I blocked him on PayPal, so he cannot find me there anymore, but I'm not sure if that will help.

Please, let me know your answers, any help is much appreciated.

  • "I sent the money as friends and family (sadly) ..." — What does this mean? Did you use your friends and family's PayPal accounts to send the money?
    – Flux
    18 hours ago
  • @Flux No, it means that you are telling PayPal that the payment is a gift to a friend or a family member.
    – Simon B
    17 hours ago
  • "friends and family" transactions are not reversible. Some vendors will insist on this method to avoid being scammed. I have taken a chance and sent to strangers using this method (for research labor), but generally, using this method for strangers is a bad idea.
    – Mattman944
    15 hours ago
  • The only way to possibly get your money back is to report this to PayPal. Did you?
    – TTT
    12 hours ago

You can safely assume that once you filled your address in any form on the internet it is then available for anyone everywhere. Email addresses are available for anyone everywhere by their nature. So it doesn't sound like the scammer can cause you any more harm by making public information that is already fairly public.

  • Thanks, that what I thought. Do you think I could still try to reverse the transaction on PayPal?
    – Mr_Rick
    19 hours ago
  • You can try, I'm not familiar enough with Paypal to know if it is possible. I try to avoid Paypal as much as possible.
    – littleadv
    18 hours ago
  • @littleadv Why do you avoid PayPal as much as possible?
    – Flux
    18 hours ago
  • @Flux way too many ways to get screwed. In the US there's very little regulation over PayPal and similar services so there's really little recourse in case of fraud or scams. That on top of their draconian lopsided ToS - I'm staying away.
    – littleadv
    16 hours ago
  • Email addresses are available for anyone everywhere by their nature. Hmmm... 🤔
    – jub0bs
    15 hours ago

