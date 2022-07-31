Is it possible my bank has been charging an interest rate higher than what they were supposed to?

It's certainly possible, people make mistakes all the time. You should check with the lender to see if any numbers they use differ from what your loan paperwork states. It could also be that the calculator you are using is incorrect or that your loan interest is not calculated the way you understood it to be.

All anyone else can do is speculate with the information provided, so it is best to contact lender first.