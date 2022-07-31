Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Questions on economics are off-topic unless they relate directly to personal finance. Closed yesterday. Improve this question

It is often said that banks are not "reserve constrained" when it comes to lending.

Imagine a simplified banking system with two banks: Bank A and Bank B. If a customer takes out a loan at Bank A, that bank creates a loan on the asset side of it's books and a matching deposit on the liabilities side. It is for this reason it is often said that "loans create deposits".

Bank A creates a loan and matching deposit:

assets liabilities +500K Loan +500K Deposit

What happens when our customer in the example above withdraws their deposit from Bank A, and places it with Bank B to make a purchase?

Bank A honors customer withdraw, wiring money to bank B

assets liabilities +500K Loan -500K Deposit -500K Reserves*

*Bank A is "reserve constrained" if they do not have reserves/cash sufficient to meet this deposit withdraw.

Bank B receives wire from Bank A, credits customer's deposit account

assets liabilities +500K Reserves +500K Deposit

If Bank A does not have reserves to fund this withdraw, they would need to borrow from another Bank in the fed funds market (or some other form of borrowing). If the banking system as a whole did not have reserves/cash equal to the deposits created by the loans, then money could not move between them. Does this not refute the claim that banks are not reserve constrained?

The implication here is that while loans create deposits dollar for dollar, those deposits must be backed in full by some form of reserves + cash (in the aggregate banking system) otherwise there would be now way to fund deposit withdraws. I know there is something wrong with my understanding because you can plainly see that total loans as well as total deposits far exceed federal reserve balances. Is the difference simply some form of borrowing outside of the federal reserve system? What am I missing here?