0

a friend is paying me back a 200,000 loan by wiring the 200,000 into my savings account. Will I be charged tax. I live in NYC . All this money was originally given to me by relatives and sitting uninvested in my brokerage account . Do I need to pay taxes to but it back into my savings account?

Improve this question
New contributor
DIANE is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 1
    Did you charge interest? Is the money coming from outside the United States?
    – mhoran_psprep
    yesterday
  • 1
    Do you have any documentation that this was a loan?
    – Dilip Sarwate
    yesterday

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
2

Tax is not payable on a repayment of loan principal, I.e. receiving back what you loaned to someone. It is payable on any interest or similar paid over and above what you were loaned. This assumes the money you loaned was yours.

Given the amounts you should have thorough documentation of the amount loaned and repaid and when this occurred, in case of audit.

If the transfer is international make sure you comply with money laundering rules.

Improve this answer
4
  • 1
    And the tax office will likely be curious where that money comes from. It might be money that legally counts as income.
    – gnasher729
    yesterday
  • @gnasher729 How could repayment of a loan count as income? If you believe it might then please write it in answer.
    – DJClayworth
    16 hours ago
  • @DJClayworth the burden of proof that it was a loan repayment is on the receiver. Does the OP have any documentation that it was in fact a loan? Was there ever interest paid? Is there a note?
    – littleadv
    13 hours ago
  • I'm glad you pick up on that point which I already addressed.
    – DJClayworth
    1 hour ago

Your Answer

DIANE is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.