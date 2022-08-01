https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/TUR/turkey/gdp-gross-domestic-product
2013 was the peak year with $957bn. That was the top
Growth rate data seems conflicting. It's all positive.
10.99
2.16
2.93
2.37
1.64
2.91
2.53
1.84
2.25
That equals to 33.4241089% of growth. So GDP should be $957bn * 1.33 = $1272.81bn in 2021, right?
But reported data is $815.27B
I thought maybe this is because of devaluation of currency because I thought those growth percentages are in TRY not USD. Here's the yearly average USDTRY rates
15.220431
8.904262
7.024836
5.684556
4.845877
3.646377
3.024864
2.726521
2.187008
Currency lost most of its value. 1/6.95 times of it. Thats about losing 85% of its value. 0.15*$957bn*1.33=$190bn
Currency devaluation doesn't explain it either.
Can someone help me make sense of this? How come GDP is going down in USD dollars but annual GDP growth rate is positive?