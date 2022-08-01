Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Questions on economics are off-topic unless they relate directly to personal finance. Closed 1 hour ago. Improve this question

https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/TUR/turkey/gdp-gross-domestic-product

2013 was the peak year with $957bn. That was the top

Growth rate data seems conflicting. It's all positive.

10.99 2.16 2.93 2.37 1.64 2.91 2.53 1.84 2.25

That equals to 33.4241089% of growth. So GDP should be $957bn * 1.33 = $1272.81bn in 2021, right?

But reported data is $815.27B

I thought maybe this is because of devaluation of currency because I thought those growth percentages are in TRY not USD. Here's the yearly average USDTRY rates

15.220431 8.904262 7.024836 5.684556 4.845877 3.646377 3.024864 2.726521 2.187008

Currency lost most of its value. 1/6.95 times of it. Thats about losing 85% of its value. 0.15*$957bn*1.33=$190bn

Currency devaluation doesn't explain it either.

Can someone help me make sense of this? How come GDP is going down in USD dollars but annual GDP growth rate is positive?