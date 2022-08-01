-1

https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/TUR/turkey/gdp-gross-domestic-product

2013 was the peak year with $957bn. That was the top

Growth rate data seems conflicting. It's all positive.

10.99
2.16
2.93
2.37
1.64
2.91
2.53
1.84
2.25

That equals to 33.4241089% of growth. So GDP should be $957bn * 1.33 = $1272.81bn in 2021, right?

But reported data is $815.27B

I thought maybe this is because of devaluation of currency because I thought those growth percentages are in TRY not USD. Here's the yearly average USDTRY rates

15.220431
8.904262
7.024836
5.684556
4.845877
3.646377
3.024864
2.726521
2.187008

Currency lost most of its value. 1/6.95 times of it. Thats about losing 85% of its value. 0.15*$957bn*1.33=$190bn

Currency devaluation doesn't explain it either.

Can someone help me make sense of this? How come GDP is going down in USD dollars but annual GDP growth rate is positive?

7
  • Per world bank, on which this is based: "Annual percentage growth rate of GDP at market prices based on constant local currency. Aggregates are based on constant 2015 prices, expressed in U.S". See here.
    – littleadv
    yesterday
  • Do they use the year average USDTRY rate in 2015 to calculate annual percentage growth rate between 2010 and 2021? What about the actual GDP? They use the year average rate for every year?
    – user118435
    yesterday
  • I recalculated using 2015 rate. Its supposed to be $920bn in 2021 but its $815bn. Maybe they are using the USDTRY on a specific date instead of year average? --- This also means (if true...) the data they publish is extremely deceiving compared to reality. Turkey's GDP is $190b now. They are inaccurate by +300%... which is crazy
    – user118435
    yesterday
  • This is meaningless on its own, it is only valuable when used in comparison. As long as you compare apples to apples, currency doesn't matter
    – littleadv
    yesterday
  • I guess you never leave your country and you buy everything locally
    – user118435
    yesterday

0

