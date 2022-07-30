-2

https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.MKTP.KD.ZG?locations=TR

I want this chart* but in USD not TRY. Any suggestions on how I can find it?

Clearly this country is shrinking in USD https://www.google.com/search?q=turkey+gdp so the world bank data must be showing data based on TRY

*Annual GDP growth percentage data but in USD

  • Why would you want this? World bank graph includes 2021, google graph ends at 2020, if you exclude 2021 the graphs would match.
    – littleadv
    yesterday

