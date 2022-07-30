Mods Please move this question to the right stack if this is the wrong place to ask, I couldn't find the right stack
Cost must be less than the profit, right? By how much? Can't find any research on Google
Some stuff I can think of
Revenue: raised inflation (inflation is a "hidden" tax revenue for the government)
Revenue: selling war related products to EU
Revenue: theft of Russian property
Not sure if increase in values of defense stocks can count as revenue
Cost: cheap stuff Russia sells
Cost: creation and distribution of propoganda
Cost: lack of long term credibility. Other countries will not want to end up like Russia so they'll take their business elsewhere if possible.
I guess this is impossible to calculate but I'm just curious