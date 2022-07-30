-1

Mods Please move this question to the right stack if this is the wrong place to ask, I couldn't find the right stack

Cost must be less than the profit, right? By how much? Can't find any research on Google

Some stuff I can think of

  • Revenue: raised inflation (inflation is a "hidden" tax revenue for the government)

  • Revenue: selling war related products to EU

  • Revenue: theft of Russian property

  • Not sure if increase in values of defense stocks can count as revenue

  • Cost: cheap stuff Russia sells

  • Cost: creation and distribution of propoganda

  • Cost: lack of long term credibility. Other countries will not want to end up like Russia so they'll take their business elsewhere if possible.

I guess this is impossible to calculate but I'm just curious

  • The biggest advantage for the USA: Large scale destruction of Russian arms. In addition they get the same benefit from all Uk and EU weapons deliveries to Ukraine.
    – gnasher729
    yesterday

