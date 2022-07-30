Oppidan is a property development firm with headquarters in Minnesota. They partner with Ebenezer to run senior care facilities. I would like to know more about the finances of these two companies. I can't even tell if they're private or public. Thus, I'd assume private? Do large private companies report earnings? How do I find any official financial statements?

This random website claims Oppidan and Ebenezer are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Fairview Hospital. That seems unlikely to me, but how do I verify whether it's true?

P.S. This Fairview Hospital financial statement says Fairview operates "senior care housing and long-term care facilities", so it could be related.