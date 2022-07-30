Financial statements
I tried to look up these companies on EDGAR, but could not find them, so it is safe to assume that they are not publicly traded on a US stock exchange. Next, I used the Minnesota Secretary of State's business filings search tool, and found some information:
-
Oppidan Investment Company — This is a privately held business corporation. Private corporations generally do not make their financial statements publicly available.
-
Ebenezer Society — This is a nonprofit corporation. Its Form 990 "Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax" filings can be found using the IRS' Tax Exempt Organization Search tool. Here is its 2019 Form 990 filing containing information about its revenues, expenses, assets, and liabilities. The filings for 2020 and 2021 are missing, probably because of IRS backlog:
Data Updates Delayed
Expect delays in data updates for the Tax Exempt Organization Search tool. We are still processing paper-filed 990 series received 2021 and later.
Relationship between Fairview and Ebenezer
According to Part III of Ebenezer's Form 990 filing:
WITH OUR PARTNERS AT FAIRVIEW HEALTH SERVICES, WE PROVIDE ACCESS THROUGHOUT MINNESOTA TO A FULL RANGE OF HOUSING OPTIONS, COMMUNITY-BASED PROGRAMS AND SERVICES.
According to Ebenezer's website:
Through our partnership with Fairview, Ebenezer is able to offer Hospice and Palliative Care as well as Care at Home.
According to Fairview Health Services' website:
Ebenezer is Minnesota’s largest provider of senior care. Our partnership with Ebenezer allows us to expand our expertise and services even further ...
It appears that both nonprofits have an agreement to cooperate.