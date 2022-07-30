I can't find this information anywhere on the internet. Help
Earliest data I found is in 1990
I'm looking for 1961 average or a specific month or day. I'll accept any kind of data. Thanks
turkish lira pegged to dollar(without quotes) several sources seem to indicate the Turkish lira was pegged to the dollar in 1961