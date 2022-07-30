I got the impression that you attribute the shorter runtime of the mortgage to savings on interest in those 2 weeks (e.g. you pay earlier, so you pay less interest). While it has an effect, the effect is actually small.

The big effect actually comes from paying more per year. If you pay half the monthly rate every two weeks, you pay 13 monthly rates per year (as the year has 52-53 weeks). Obviously, if you pay more rates per year, you pay off your loan faster.

And that is also where your 1/12 extra payment comes from: if you increase your monthly payments, you now pay 13 of the previous monthly rates per year, so the same total amount as in your bi-weekly payment.

It's still not exactly the same (the exact value would depend on the exact dates). But the difference can only be in the range of the compounded interest on a bi-weekly rate: just imagine if instead of a bi-weekly mortgage over $100,000 and $500 bi-weekly rates, you take out a loan of $99,500 and ($1,000+1/12) monthly rates. The total interest for the monthly payment must be lower (as the average outstanding amount is lower), so the difference between a monthly $100,000 loan and a bi-weekly $100,000 loan cannot be more than the total compounded interest on a $500 loan over the runtime of the mortgage. You can adjust the monthly payments to make up for that difference.

With the same logic: if you pay the missing amount (e.g. the 13th missing rate) at the beginning of the year, the outstanding amount for the monthly payments will always be lower than the outstanding amount for bi-weekly payments (and will catch up at the end of the year). If you do the payment in the middle of the year, it will almost average out (e.g. for the first 6 month, you pay more, for the next 6 month, you pay less).