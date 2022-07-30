Since I had a monthly income (2 years ago) I was hesitating to start or not investing (buying EFTs, reits) ,for a long term, some of my monthly earnings, I was googling "The best websites to buy stocks" and most of websites suggest etoro.
My questions:
how etoro claiming they have 0 fees? is it really true?
is etoro a best starting platform for a beginner like me?
is it possible with etoro to automate the deposit of, ex:$100 monthly from my bank account or credit card?
I live in europe, will I have a problem with tax authority when withdrawing money? does etoro apply a fee when withdrawing?
with etoro can I buy some reits (ex: VNQI)
Thank you.