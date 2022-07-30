Are you certain that the broker you are considering is offering real shares of stock traded directly on stock exchanges? Many companies offering stocks for trade are actually just offering CFDs (contracts for difference). In these cases, you don't get beneficial ownership of shares and your trades don't go to the exchange. Instead, you pay the broker for a contract with a payout based on how much and in what direction the real price of the stock on the exchange moved. In general, CFD brokers aren't as closely regulated as real stock brokerages that provide you with ownership of real shares.

Profits and losses on CFDs vs trading real shares of stock can be taxed differently. This will vary depending on what country you are in.

Personally, I feel safer buying stocks from the exchange using a stock brokerage that's licensed and regulated.