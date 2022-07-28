If you get paid at the end of the month, then yes "June" income would be used for "July" expenses. But, if your income is regular, then it doesn't really matter. You just need to make sure that your total monthly expenses are less than your total monthly income. Whether you call it "June income" or "July income" is largely irrelevant.

If your income is irregular, then it's a bit trickier. You can't really think in terms of months but need to think in terms of "paychecks". That may mean June 30 through July 15th if you're paid semimonthly, or through July 30th if you're paid monthly, etc. Each paycheck is the starting point for the budget until the next paycheck. Obviously you can't always just blow it all if you aren't sure what the next paycheck will be like, so you need a larger buffer in an emergency fund.