Suppose you have a typical HSA, Health Savings Account, and suppose that you are a relatively health interested person, thus incur some health expenses that insurance wont cover.

How can you evaluate your HSA contributions and usage against the investment opportunities an HSA offers using the "time value of money" theory?

We can take some hypothetical specifics to answer this question. Let's suppose that

The contribution will be maxed out each year, which is $7300.

Medical expenses not covered by insurance will always exceed $2000.

The effective personal tax rate will be between 20% and 25%.

HSA investments will average 7%.

The account will have contributions for 30 years.

Here's the interesting part. Let's say the person with this account is health conscious enough that seeking of preventative care and general health expense could be justified so that all of the annual contribution might be used up. Using the time value of money and the specifics above, would it be worthwhile to use up all of the HSA contribution annually, thereby having no investment value, but getting the tax benefit? Or would it be better to limit those expenses to a lesser amount, thereby gaining benefit from the HSA investments 30 years from now? Is there a "break even point" where a contribution of X is the same value now as it is later, and more/less than X is/isn't advantageous?