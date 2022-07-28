It's a theoretical question, but i am not able to figure it out. Is the relation between SQQQ and QQQ close enough to expect SQQQ go back to where it was at certain point in time, if QQQ goes back to that point in time? I realize that there is internal friction and other stuff, but i can't see how far in time the coupling goes.
-
No. If a $100 asset goes down 40% and up 66%, it's back to $100 where it started. If the inverse, initially priced at $100, goes up 40% and down 66%, it's now $48, nowhere near where it started. And SQQQ is not even a simple inverse, it is triple-leveraged inverse.– Ben Voigt21 mins ago
-
1@BenVoigt Sounds like an answer.– glibdud12 mins ago
-
@BenVoigt ok, that i understand. however, would it be just a simple inverse etf, would it actually do the same percentage as the underlying etf? like would it do 40% then 66%? i assumed, it's only right for small movements.– TQQQ6 mins ago
-
@TQQQ It's the same problem regardless of the scale. downward movements require a larger upward movement to get back to the same level, so if you reverse that, the larger downward movement is not overcome by the smaller upward movement– D Stanley4 mins ago
-
And yes, inverse ETFs are designed to have the same relative movement, just in the opposite direction. If they are leveraged then they are supposed to move at a constant multiple of the underlying stock/index.– D Stanley2 mins ago