Normally if a company cannot repay its bondholders or creditors then it enters bankruptcy and its creditors take ownership of the company. The original shareholders lose their investment and the creditors become the new shareholders.

Creditors would also likely ask for collateral for their loans when originally making them. Liens on company owned equipment etc. They may send in bailiffs to recover any amounts owing who would seize any company assets they can find. They might also demand restrictions on the amount of dividend payments the company can make precisely to prevent the company getting into this state.

Of course the creditors may be the original owners of the company in which case it's their money so if they destroy the company then they won't receive any future profits it might make.