I don't know if they approve every transfer, so if not, is it possible?

  • what do you mean by "without the bank knowing"? because some part of the bank (computer systems/databases) will definitely "know", since you request the transfer from the bank! And you definitely want them to "know" that the money isn't yours anymore, and that they should send it somewhere else. What are you actually trying to avoid?
    – Esther
    1 hour ago
  • Numbered bank account used to mask the owner's identity, is there something similar?
    – Melon
    54 mins ago
  • 2
    who don't you want to find out what information?
    – Esther
    52 mins ago

No it is not. It is literally the banks job to keep track of money moving in and out of an account.

