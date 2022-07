I want to sell a property located in Asia. The buyer for whatever random reason wants to pay a part of the payment (500k usd) from a US corp account. I do have a personal US bank account, that is, it would be easy to get $500K wire from them and then wire the funds to my account in Europe. What would be the implications of doing such transfer? Would I need to deal with the IRS (eg file taxes) or even pay some share of the funds? I’m not a US tax person, not a US citizen.