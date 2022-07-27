Let's say the Mega Millions jackpot carry over from the last drawing was $500M (this is the full one-time cash payment that would have been made if there had been a jackpot winner) and $600M of tickets (each ticket costs $2) get sold for the next drawing. (I wish these numbers were more transparent too, since all ticket purchases are probably already logged in a real-time database on the internet, but this is not my focus in this question.)

Assume someone hits the jackpot now and takes the one-time cash payment. I know it's more likely to be a tie among many people, but that probably does not effect this calculation, so let me keep it simple.

How much of the available $1100M would get paid out? Ignore taxes (or we can say that taxes do get paid out, to the government).

I tried to find this online (it seems some other lotteries pay out roughly 50% of revenue, from which my answer would be $500M + $300M = $800M), but Mega Millions is surprisingly not transparent. I know that transparency gets a little difficult when jackpot carry-over and overhead scaling are considered, but is there really no official formula? Could government officials just arbitrarily say, "Let's only pay out 10% this time since the jackpot is already big and since we promised to double teacher salary"?