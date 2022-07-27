-2

Let's say the Mega Millions jackpot carry over from the last drawing was $500M (this is the full one-time cash payment that would have been made if there had been a jackpot winner) and $600M of tickets (each ticket costs $2) get sold for the next drawing. (I wish these numbers were more transparent too, since all ticket purchases are probably already logged in a real-time database on the internet, but this is not my focus in this question.)

Assume someone hits the jackpot now and takes the one-time cash payment. I know it's more likely to be a tie among many people, but that probably does not effect this calculation, so let me keep it simple.

How much of the available $1100M would get paid out? Ignore taxes (or we can say that taxes do get paid out, to the government).

I tried to find this online (it seems some other lotteries pay out roughly 50% of revenue, from which my answer would be $500M + $300M = $800M), but Mega Millions is surprisingly not transparent. I know that transparency gets a little difficult when jackpot carry-over and overhead scaling are considered, but is there really no official formula? Could government officials just arbitrarily say, "Let's only pay out 10% this time since the jackpot is already big and since we promised to double teacher salary"?

Improve this question
3
  • The calculation of the jackpot is based on an annuity payout, lump sum would be about half the jackpot. Is that what you're asking? Also, the lottery is not run by the government. At least not directly.
    – littleadv
    14 mins ago
  • @littleadv No, I understand how annuity or lump-sum can be calculated from the other. I am interested in how much the lottery keeps for itself vs what it pays out (just like people ask about casino slot machine payout percentage).
    – bobuhito
    11 mins ago
  • Downvoters, why? You should at least leave a comment.
    – bobuhito
    10 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.