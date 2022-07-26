0

What is the difference between these two things?

  1. $100k loan with $20k down payment to buy a $100k thing
  2. $80k loan with $0 down payment to buy a $100k thing

They seem effectively identical. But in that case, why are down payments even regarded as a thing?

  • Because you put up a bunch of your own money. (And the first is $120k while the second is $80k of buying power - did you mean $100k loan with 0 down vs $80k loan with $20k down?)
    – Jon Custer
    1 hour ago
  • No, I am talking about if you are buying something that costs $100k in both scenarios. In the first scenario, you get a loan for $100k, with a $20k down payment that you pay. In the second scenario, you are still buying the $100k thing, but you pay $20k before getting the loan (without the involvement of the bank), and then you only get a smaller $80k loan to cover the remainder. I've edited the question to clarify.
    – kloddant
    1 hour ago
  • There's no difference since both cases involve a downpayment, as long as the lender can sell the asset if you stop paying the loan and gets first dibs on the sale amount.
    – Robert Longson
    1 hour ago
  • @RobertLongson - but there is it seems. In the first case they got their $20k downpayment back, but the face value on the loan is still $100k, leaving the bank on the hook for the whole thing.
    – Jon Custer
    1 hour ago
    If you take a $100k loan to buy a $100k item, you are not making any down payment at all. Immediately paying off $20k of the loan doesn't make it a down payment, although the net effect is basically identical that you owe $80k to the bank either way. A down payment is paid to the seller, not the bank, and reduces the loan amount. Your scenarios seem a bit backwards - you could use either an $80k loan with $20k down or a $100k loan with $0 down, but an $80k loan with $0 down leaves you $20k short of buying something for $100k.
    – Nuclear Hoagie
    58 mins ago

They are no different, but the language you are using is different than what is typical.

If you are buying a $100k thing (perhaps a house), and you only take an $80k loan, then you are necessarily using $20k of your own money to buy the house. That is the definition of a down payment: money that you are initially contributing to something that is purchased with a loan.

This would be considered a $100k purchase, an $80k loan, and a $20k down payment. A $100k loan with a $20k down payment would buy a house that costs $120k. An $80k loan with no down payment could only buy an $80k house.

You might think that the bank doesn't care about the actual purchase price: an $80k loan is an $80k loan, whether the house ultimately costs $80k or $200k. However, the house is the collateral that guarantees the loan. Let's say that you stop making payments shortly after you purchase the house. The bank will take the house, sell it, and use the money that they get from the sale to pay off the loan. If the house is only worth $80k at the time of purchase, they might not get enough from the sale to pay off the loan, but if the house is worth $100k+ at the time of purchase, there is a much better chance that the house will be worth more money than is owed at the time you default.

Because if you make a down payment, you've got skin in the game.

Think about a few scenarios:

  • If you make a down payment and you decide to walk away, you are in trouble with the bank, but you have also lost your own money. That is a big disincentive to abandoning the investment.
  • If you make a down payment, you will also be more inclined to maintain the property than if you don't have a down payment, because if it falls apart you are losing your own money and not just the bank's money.
  • If you make a down payment then you have reason to consider the real-world value of the property, because if you were to resell it you would get the full amount (more if it appreciates like a house usually will, less for a car because it usually drops in value) back, paying off the loan and returning your down payment. If you don't make a down payment then you would be incentivized to over-buy - e.g., get a $100k loan for a property that is really only worth $50k, because you know that if you can't sell it for the full amount it will be the bank's money that is lost and not your own.

In all of these cases, the bank could go after you for the balance of the loan if the loan can't be repaid, but (a) it still has an effect mentally when planning and (b) some people will try to disappear rather than pay a loan back. Down payments are no guarantee, but they help.

