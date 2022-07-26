Bought a car cash from a dealer and traded in my car with a lien left over of $1100 dollars. We agreed after negotiations on buying used car for $23K and they would accept my trade for $5500 leaving $1100 remaining from my payoff. I kept reminding the sales agent, sales manager and financing manager that there was a lien left over and we would be paying it off here on site to completely rid of my old car. They accepted the deal and upon reminding them of the lien Left over, where told don't worry about it we'll take care of it by the sales agent, sales manager and finance manager. Basically begging them to charge us to rid of that old loan. We ended the deal paying all cash for the new used car. Signed all paper work . Got copies of paper work and slapped my old tag on the new one. Drove off. 10 days later they want us to return the car and said if not we owe them $5500. Said the lien on the car won't allow them to get the title. Duh! That's what I was telling them before we finalized the deal. They want to negotiate a finance for the $5500 , I said no. They want me to return the car and give mine back, I said no. Isn't our deal finalized by us paying straight cash for the new car and all papers signed? Isn't the lien their problem now? I'd be happy to pay off what's left on the lien . Not an issue. Plus they charged us private tag fees of $600 and title registration fees of $90, when I already have a tag. I don't think I need to return the vehicle and tell them tough cookies. Just need another vantage point before I lawyer up.
-
You can argue about the numbers, but I can't see how you can say the lien is their problem now– littleadv51 mins ago
-
3To clarify, does the contract indicate that you are trading in your old car 'free of all liens and encumbrances'? Is there anything in writing that says anything about liens, which also says what you were verbally discussing about the lien status?– Grade 'Eh' Bacon38 mins ago
-
@littleadv by problem I mean, that's the only thing we can negotiate over. The car is theirs since I signed it over and we can negotiate the rest of the lien.– Bob Lewis23 mins ago
-
@BobLewis I don't believe that's true. Usually trade-ins are without liens, so they may have agreed to facilitate your pay-off but I doubt they took over your loan. It may be that you got a verbal agreement that's not actually documented anywhere, which means that they can make a demand for you to pay off the downpayment or return the car. Which is what they're demanding.– littleadv15 mins ago
-
@Grade 'Eh' Bacon our contract stars my car as a trade in allowance and as a down payment. They left balance owing and payoff balance blank . Contract also states "we agree to pay the page 1 payoff amount(s) to each trade-in vehicle lienholder, lessor, or it's designee. If the actual payoff amount is more than page 1 amount, you must pay us the additional amount on demand. If payoff is less, we will refund you Amy overpayment." Contract does not state free of liens and encumberances. It just states on page 1 "you assign to us all your rights, titles and interest in each trade in vehicle."– Bob Lewis13 mins ago