I'm new to the world of finance.

I'd like to know if one can earn only converting assets with different spread.

Example:

- buy asset Y with asset X (i.e. BUSD/BTC) - buy asset Z with asset Y (i.e. BTC/BNB) - buy asset Y with asset Z (i.e. BNB/BUSD)

and get an earn on X with spread between assets (i.e. gain BUSD).

Is this feasible (such as that spread between BTC and BNB is higher) or impossible in financial world?