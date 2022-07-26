0

According to the IRS:

Payments made with a credit card or payment card and certain other types of payments, including third-party network transactions, must be reported on Form 1099-K by the payment settlement entity under section 6050W and are not subject to reporting on Form 1099-NEC [and Form 1099-MISC].”

Nothing I have seen on google suggested that wire-transfer subject to 1099-K reporting. But as someone who isn't a tax-lawyer or accountant I have no idea whether the absence of information means something is not true. Correct me if I am wrong, but why does wire-transfer not fall under "Third-party network transactions"?

Improve this question
New contributor
user44744 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

user44744 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.