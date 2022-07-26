According to the IRS:

Payments made with a credit card or payment card and certain other types of payments, including third-party network transactions, must be reported on Form 1099-K by the payment settlement entity under section 6050W and are not subject to reporting on Form 1099-NEC [and Form 1099-MISC].”

Nothing I have seen on google suggested that wire-transfer subject to 1099-K reporting. But as someone who isn't a tax-lawyer or accountant I have no idea whether the absence of information means something is not true. Correct me if I am wrong, but why does wire-transfer not fall under "Third-party network transactions"?