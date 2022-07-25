There are websites that say hand-writing an IRS tax form from the order page on the irs.gov website will not scan, and you have to use special font and type the form.

I have no idea how to type on a printed form without a scanner using a type-writer. I also cannot find a type-writer.

Is there something special accountants do when creating IRS non e-filed forms such as special ink or a typer-writer?

Can a lay-person download IRS tax forms creation software, print out the results after buying from https://www.1099-etc.com/software/w2-and-1099-forms-filer/, and mail to IRS without future problems?

Will hand-written or using adobe acrobat reader filled out IRS Tax Forms correctly scan when mailed?