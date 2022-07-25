0

https://www.sapling.com/8735031/do-1099-forms-typed

https://www.bluesummitsupplies.com/blogs/tax-resources/can-you-handwrite-a-1099

There are websites that say hand-writing an IRS tax form from the order page on the irs.gov website will not scan, and you have to use special font and type the form.

I have no idea how to type on a printed form without a scanner using a type-writer. I also cannot find a type-writer.

Is there something special accountants do when creating IRS non e-filed forms such as special ink or a typer-writer?

Can a lay-person download IRS tax forms creation software, print out the results after buying from https://www.1099-etc.com/software/w2-and-1099-forms-filer/, and mail to IRS without future problems?

Will hand-written or using adobe acrobat reader filled out IRS Tax Forms correctly scan when mailed?

Improve this question
New contributor
user44744 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

user44744 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.