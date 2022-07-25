I am a resident of Philadelphia, PA. I got an offer to work for a company based in NYC. The position is initially remote for ~6 months, before becoming hybrid and forcing me to live in NYC itself.

During this interim 6 month period, who do I owe income taxes to? I know PA and NY do not have a reciprocity agreement so does this mean I will pay both [PA + Philadelphia] and [NY + NYC] income taxes (on top of federal, of course)?