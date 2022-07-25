Since Visa/MC/Amex have suspended operations in Russia(nothing out of /nothing into), can a teen in Russia still pay for subscription to XBOX or Playstation? If so, how?
Stack Exchange network consists of 180 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Since Visa/MC/Amex have suspended operations in Russia(nothing out of /nothing into), can a teen in Russia still pay for subscription to XBOX or Playstation? If so, how?