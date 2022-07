I loaned my father $20. This is how I recorded the transaction in GnuCash:

Account Debit Credit Assets:Loans:Father $20 Assets:Banks:USD $20

Now, I want to forgive the debt. What entries should I make in GnuCash to write off the debt? I know that the "Assets:Loans:Father" account should be credited to erase the debt, but what account should I debit to balance the credit?