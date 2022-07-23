My cousin moved to Australia years ago and his fixed term ISA has matured. He has paid tax on the interest in the uk but says he has no uk bank to move the money to as the bank has closed it. He wants to make me a trustee to receive the money and then me to transfer the money to his Australian bank. I am concerned if there are any tax or legal implications with this scenario and want to check if this is ok. I don’t understand why he can’t move the money direct from his ISA to his own Australian bank account. My gut reaction is to just refuse this request.: