Occasionally in media, there will be a statement like:

Bankers are factoring in a 50 basis point increase in the [central bank] cash rate

I believe this conclusion is made by looking at bond prices, coupons, a comparison of short and long term bonds, or futures. But I'm not exactly sure, but would love to know.

Note: this is very distinct from any opinion or guesswork, including analysis based on central bank speeches or public statements (for example, media releases, discussions or interviews). It must be completely contingent on logic applied to publicly available financial indicators (even if the indicators aren't always correct).

