I am trying to understand what am I paying for when I purchase Tesla based on monthly instalments in Poland.

When I try to pre-order Tesla Model 3 in the US site everything seems simple and self explanatory. Basic model price (in cash) is $48,440. I can choose between lease and loan and:

Lease option is 36 months * $499/mo + $4,500 down, so $22,464 . That's 46% of a cash price (less than a half of the car's value) so I can easily figure out that this is a typical long-term rent and that I am not an owner of the car after three years period ends.

. That's 46% of a cash price (less than a half of the car's value) so I can easily figure out that this is a typical long-term rent and that I am not an owner of the car after three years period ends. Loan option is 72 months * $690/mo + $4,500 down, so $54,180. That's 112% of a cash price, so I can also easily figure out that this is a typical bank loan where I have a cash price credited + approx. 10-11% bank provision and that I am car's owner after six years period is over.

So far so good. Things gets a little bit complicated when I do the same on a Polish site.

Cash price is 244,990 PLN and leasing is the only option. However lease option is 48 months * 2,810 PLN + 48,998 PLN down, so 183,878 PLN in total. That's 75% of a cash price.

Am I getting things correctly that over a period of years I am going to pay 3/4 of the entire car's initial value and I will have to return it, because I am not an owner? That sounds like a kind of absurd for me.

Are my calculations correct? If so, what am I missing? Is there any reasonable person out there who is going to pay something like that?

Paying less than half of a car's initial value for using it over six years is something that I can understand. Paying 75% of a car's value to be able to use if for over four years only is something beyond my imagination.