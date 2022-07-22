Under section 6045(f), report in box 10 payments that: Are made to an attorney in the course of your trade or business in connection with legal services, but not for the attorney’s services, for example, as in a settlement agreement;

What is the difference between "attorney's services" and "legal services?"

So, if you were to pay for "legal services" to a law firm, you would have to send the law firm a 1099, but if you were to pay for "attorney's services", you would not have to send the law firm a 1099?

So, if you were to ask the lawyer in exchange for money to help you draft a settlement agreement between you and someone else, that would not be reportable on a 1099?

If you were to ask the lawyer to read a contract for you in exchange for money, would that require a 1099 sent to them?