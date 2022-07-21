My friend mentioned to me that he got dinged by the IRS for underpayment of estimated tax. Apparently the reason that his employer didn't withhold enough tax from his paycheck is that he received income from dividends, which his employer didn't know about. So his taxable income was higher than his wages, but his employer only withheld estimated taxes based on his wages. Apparently he could have avoided this penalty if he'd told his employer about his dividend income by filling out a W-4 form.

I found a TurboTax web site that lists common reasons to fill out a W-4, but it doesn't list dividend income as one of them. This seems weird to me, because lots of people receive dividends, so it seems like my friend's situation would be very common. This got me wondering if my friend was correct.

Is my friend correct that anyone who receives dividend income should report it to their employer through a W-4 form, in order to make sure that the employer withholds enough tax? Do most people do this? Should I do it?