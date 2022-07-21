0

I have been dealing with someone trying to use my credentials to apply for debit cards etc. I have already put a credit freeze on my account but that does not seem to do anything when a person orders a debit card under my name. Recently someone ordered a Bluebird debit card on my name. I have never even heard of Bluebird.

How can I prevent this from happening? I have no intention to apply for any new credit card, loans, debit cards or take any sort of loans?

Do I need some sort of identity protection services? Any recommendations? Do they work and how?

