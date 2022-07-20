In February I open a credit card. The credit card company continues to state they have not received payment from me. Payments are made and returned according to the company and my cc account However, payments were made and taken but never returned. So now I have a large closed credit card bill that should be paid off with added late payments even though parents were made. I did contact the company and have talked to multiple people and received multiple fax # that don't receive my statements so I decided to mail them in. Two weeks ago the statements aka paperwork with proof, were in process and being reviewed. Last week, they hadn't received them. So, what now!!? This has been going on since March when I closed the account due to a lack of trust in the company.