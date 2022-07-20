I don't like big banks as these days they seem to be mainly responsible for adding to inflation and playing monetary tricks for investing in speculatory assets. In other words, my understanding is that big banks' mission/goal does not seem to prioritize investing in manufacturing and advancing the industry. I would rather to give my money to institutions whose main mission is to serve the society whether that's investing in educational matters (e.g. education in rural areas) or manufacturing and so on. I have heard credit unions prioritize serving communities more than big banks. I am looking for a list of credit unions (or banks) which have a track record of serving the society. Does anyone know such financial institutions? If so, I'd appreciate it if you could write down their names here.

Thank you so much in advance