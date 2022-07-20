-1

I added a screenshot of an email that a company I applied for this week. They are asking for my Name, Number and Bank name so they can send Bitcoin currency to my personal account in order to “buy goods for my customers“. This is for a customer service representative position and I am confused on why they don’t use their own bank account and are wanting to use mine to pay for THEIR customer goods. Is this a scam?

enter image description here

