I added a screenshot of an email that a company I applied for this week. They are asking for my Name, Number and Bank name so they can send Bitcoin currency to my personal account in order to “buy goods for my customers“. This is for a customer service representative position and I am confused on why they don’t use their own bank account and are wanting to use mine to pay for THEIR customer goods. Is this a scam?
Company is asking me to send my personal info so they can send Bitcoin to my personal account in order to pay customers using my personal account
-
4Yes, it is a scam.– littleadv58 mins ago
-
1Either a scam or money laundering.– user25375149 mins ago
-
Does this answer your question? I believe this to be fraud — hired, then asked to cash check and send cash as Bitcoin– mhoran_psprep7 mins ago