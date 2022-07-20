I'm newly self employed so forgive me if this is a silly question.

My client has offered to pay for half of a training course I want to go on as the sole payment for my services. The value of that is fair.

I would pay them the remaining fee for the course then they will pay for the course for me. I trust them with this arrangement.

I'm happy with the terms but it's obviously a little unusual.

But what does this mean from a tax perspective? Will I have been paid the full value of the course, half of it or nothing at all since no money has moved into my account?

If technically I've not been paid anything, are there any minimum wage implications?

Perhaps I'm technically a customer of theirs and volunteering my time since I paid them for a subsidised course?

Are there any other side effects of this arrangement I haven't thought of?