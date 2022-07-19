I have a credit card issued by a small financial institution. The credit card is equipped with contactless payment technology, which works at all brick-and-mortar retailers. However, the contactless feature does not seem to work at all on public transit systems. I have tried to use this card to pay for the New York City Subway (OMNY readers), London Underground, and on various buses equipped with contactless payment options in the UK and Ireland. On these readers the card never works. On buses that are capable of printing a receipt, it says that the card was declined.

I have contacted the financial institution, and they say they cannot see the declined transaction and so are unable to diagnose the problem. What I am wondering is whether there is some known difference between the contactless readers on public transit systems and the contactless payment systems used by other merchants, e.g. a different procedure for processing the transaction or something like that, that could be disabled or not available on certain contactless cards. Then I could write to the institution and suggest that that may be the issue with the card they have issued.