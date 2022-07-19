Does Elon Musk support sole shareholder value creation, or does he believe in the importance of stakeholder capitalism. If so, then why? His views seem pretty mixed up where he has shared them.

https://www.thecorporatecounsel.net/blog/2022/05/what-musks-twitter-deal-means-for-stakeholder-capitalism.html , here he expresses his concerns for his shareholders

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/elon-musk-smart-business-requires-excellent-dwayne-baraka - here he expresses the importance of stakeholders and people affected by the business and how their reviews are importance (see the quotes in bold a little below on the website)

He has stated the importance of shift to renewable energy sources for a sustainable future, thus showing acceptance for part B of the Davos manifesto 2020, while he criticizes the ESG rating systms of the WEF.

Does Elon favor one of a) Shareholder capitalism, or b) Stakeholder capitalism?