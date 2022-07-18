I read your article on the COT FEE Scam. But what if their not asking you to log into their account. I was working with A Private Money Lender & was supposedly approved for a $200,000.00 loan. They said they were having issues with Citibank getting it to transfer the loan into my Wells Fargo account. So they told me to open an account with an online bank that they have used before for their clients. The money looked like it was deposited into this Financial Shore online Bank. But when I tried to transfer my money to my other accounts, I couldn't do it...They said I have to pay a $3000.00 COT FEE before I can do any Money Transfers, or even get a check book or Debit Card!!! Can anyone please help me with this? This is supposed to be my cash & I can't even access it...This can't be legal, right??? The Private Money Lender made me pay them a $3500.00 Processing Fee in the 1st place, just to get this so called loan!